Lillard registered 36 points (10-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in a win over the Hawks on Saturday.

With CJ McCollum ruled out after the first half due to a foot injury, Lillard was left to carry the offense on a night when no other Trail Blazer scored more than 18 points. The All-Star point guard rose to the occasion, exceeding 30 points for the seventh time this season while adding seven boards and seven dimes. Lillard again ranks as one of the league's most explosive offensive performers, posting per-game averages of 27.6 points, 3.8 three-pointers, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists through 13 games.