Lillard erupted for a career-high 71 points (22-38 FG, 13-22 3Pt, 14-14 FT) to go with six rebounds and six assists across 39 minutes in Sunday's 131-114 win over the Rockets.

The 13 triples were one shy of matching Klay Thompson's single-game NBA record and also represented a new personal best for Lillard, who looked plenty fresh in his first game appearance since the All-Star break after the Trail Blazers opted to rest him ahead of Thursday's loss to the Kings following travel complications. The 32-year-old is now the eighth different player in NBA history to eclipse 70 points in a game, and the second this season after the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell also put up 71 points in a Jan. 2 win over Chicago. Lillard now has 15 games of at least 50 points during his career, the sixth-most in league annals. He's already averaging a career-high 32.3 points per game for the season, but it's possible Lillard sees an even bigger bump in usage while his backcourt mate and the Blazers' second-leading scorer, Anfernee Simons (ankle), is out indefinitely.