Lillard recorded 40 points (11-23 FG, 6-15 3PT, 12-12 FT), one rebound, 13 assists and three steals in 42 minutes in the 132-126 win over Sacramento on Wednesday.
Lillard had an incredible performance to just push the Trail Blazers in the win Wednesday. The guard had started slow in the first-half, but by the time the second-half came along, he was a force to be reckoned with. Lillard set a new season-high in both points and assists. In what was a game of offense, Lillard showed off his elite skills and why he is the main man in Portland. He will always be a viable option, until he somehow loses his shooting and playmaking abilities.
