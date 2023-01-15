Lillard closed with 36 points (11-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds over 29 minutes during Saturday's 136-119 win over the Mavericks.

Lillard went 7-for-9 from inside the arc and contributed a healthy dose of free throws and assists to round out an excellent evening. His efforts helped the Trail Blazers end a five-game losing streak, during which Lillard had remained productive with averages of 32.0 points, 6.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 treys per contest.