Lillard closed with 36 points (11-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds and 10 assists over 29 minutes during Saturday's 136-119 win over the Mavericks.
Although Lillard had a bit of trouble with his three-point stroke, he went 7-of-9 elsewhere and contributed a healthy dose of free throws and assists to round out an excellent evening. His excellent performance helped the Trail Blazers end their recent losing streak.
