Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Good to go Friday

Lillard (elbow) is available to play in Friday's game against the Hornets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Lillard popped up on the injury report Thursday with a sprained left elbow that had him listed as questionable, but it is not serious enough to keep him off the court Friday. Expect Lillard to be a full go against the Hornets.

More News
Our Latest Stories