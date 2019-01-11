Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Good to go Friday
Lillard (elbow) is available to play in Friday's game against the Hornets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Lillard popped up on the injury report Thursday with a sprained left elbow that had him listed as questionable, but it is not serious enough to keep him off the court Friday. Expect Lillard to be a full go against the Hornets.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable with sprained elbow•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Double-doubles in complementary role•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hands out 12 dime in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring with 23 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 25 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Erupts for 40 points in loss•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.