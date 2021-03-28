Lillard (knee) will play Sunday against the Raptors, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
The 30-year-old was sidelined for Friday's win over the Magic due to a bruised left knee, but his absence will be limited to one game. Lillard will take the court for the first time Sunday with new teammate Norman Powell, who scored 22 points in his team debut Friday after being acquired from Toronto.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sitting out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Can't find shot in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Can't connect from deep•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Playing through sore knee•