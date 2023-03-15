Lillard (calf) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Knicks.
Lillard is back from a one-game absence and will have more on his plate offensively, as Jerami Grant is sitting out with a quad issue. This will be the first of three games on the schedule for Portland this week.
