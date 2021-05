Lillard will play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

As expected, Lillard is set to take the court and should be available for his usual workload Wednesday. The 30-year-old is averaging 28.4 points, 7.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 35.8 minutes per game this season, and he should have ample opportunity to put up a nice stat line against the Cavs.