Lillard is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Pelicans despite some right calf tightness.
Lillard logged 39 minutes in Friday's game against the Sixers and posted a double-double, but it appears he may not have escaped the contest completely unscathed on the health front. Despite some right calf tightness, the team seems optimistic the star point guard will be in uniform Sunday in New Orleans.
