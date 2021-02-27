Lillard logged 35 points (11-24 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one block Friday in a 102-93 loss to the Lakers.

Lillard's team highs of 35 points and seven assists were not enough to defeat a Lakers team sans Anthony Davis (calf). Though the Blazers have been without CJ McCollum (foot) for nearly six weeks, Lillard is keeping them in a playoff spot with an adequate 18-14 record. He himself has somehow amped up his play recently with averages of 32.4 points and 10.9 assists across their past seven games.