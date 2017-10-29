Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Guides Portland to victory

Lillard registered 25 points (7-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 victory over Phoenix.

Lillard continued his solid start to the season, helping grind out a victory on Saturday. Although he is controlling the team well, his shooting concerns stretched into a fifth consecutive game. So far this season, he is only connecting on 37 percent of his field-goal attempts. While this will likely improve, it is limiting his overall value for owners who took him with an early draft pick.