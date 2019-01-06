Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hands out 12 dime in victory
Lillard totaled 17 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 victory over the Rockets.
Lillard struggled from the field Saturday but made up for the poor shooting by matching his season-high with 12 assists. Lillard is rolling along as a top 10 player in standard formats but has found himself in a mini-slump over the past three games. The Trail Blazers face the Knicks on Monday in what should be a favorable matchup for Lillard and a great opportunity to get his offense going again.
