Lillard totaled 34 points (10-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 assists and two rebounds in 40 minutes during Saturday's 123-109 victory over Denver.

Lillard led the charge for the Trail Blazers as they stole Game 1 on the road against the Nuggets. After a tightly fought first half, Lillard took control in the third quarter, ending with team-high production in both scoring and assists. We know exactly what Lillard is capable of when his team needs him the most and so it would not be surprising to see him repeat this performance in Game 2 on Monday.