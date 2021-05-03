Lillard had 26 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in Sunday's win over Boston.

Lillard broke out of a multi-week slump with a 32-point, nine-assist, eight-three-pointer effort against Brooklyn on Friday, and he followed up with another strong all-around game. He didn't have his most efficient night from the floor, but Lillard continues to pile up points, assists, free throws and three-pointers at an elite rate.