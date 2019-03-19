Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hands out season-high 15 dimes
Lillard finished with 30 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 15 assists, three steals, two rebounds, and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 106-98 victory over the Pacers.
Lillard put on a masterclass Monday, leading all scorers with 30 points to go with a season-high 15 assists. The Trail Blazers are going to be without C.J. McCollum for at least a week which will mean Lillard is called upon to do more on the offensive end. Lillard has basically been a first-round player all season and those numbers should only increase over the next few games in what is a welcome bonus for owners in the midst of their fantasy playoffs.
