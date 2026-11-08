Lillard delivered 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and seven assists across 20 minutes in Saturday's 125-103 loss to the Spurs.

Lillard was efficient with his shot, but playing just 20 minutes limited his chances and ultimately snapped his streak of games with at least 20 points at four. Lillard's ability to generate assists and three-pointers remains valuable, and given that this was just the second time he played fewer than 30 minutes in a game this season, fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about a down game for Lillard, especially since this was the second leg of a back-to-back set against one of the top contending teams in the Western Conference.