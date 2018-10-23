Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Has 29 points in overtime loss

Lillard tallied 29 points (7-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 13-15 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 125-124 loss to Washington.

Lillard had some issues with his shot in this one but still managed to put up 29 points in the overtime loss. Lillard figures to be in the discussion for the league's leading scorer this season making this kind of production something owners will be hoping to see more of. The only downside to what is a glorious fantasy game is Lillard's inability to rack up steals with any consistency. If he somehow manages to find some way to rectify this, a top-eight fantasy season is certainly not out of the question.