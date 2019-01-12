Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Has four blocks Friday

Lillard ended with 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, four blocks, and three steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 127-96 victory over Charlotte.

Lillard was dialed in on defense Friday, matching his season-high with three steals while setting his season-high mark with four blocks. His line could have been much better had the game been even remotely close. but owners have to be thrilled with his defensive numbers.