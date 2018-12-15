Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Has team-high 24 points Friday

Lillard finished with 24 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 128-122 victory over the Raptors.

Lillard attempted just 10 field-goals but his eight of them, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, finishing with a team-high 24 points. The Trail Blazers spread the scoring around for this one with the bench popping off for a combined 58 points. Lillard is currently the 13 ranked player across the season which is just about where he was being drafted in standard formats.