Lillard is heading to the locker room after injuring his finger, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

It seems as though Lillard's night is all but over after appearing to injure his left index finger late in the third quarter of Game 2 on Thursday. With the Lakers up big on the Trail Blazers, Portland will likely elect to keep their star on the sidelines in hopes of having him ready to go by Game 3 on Saturday.