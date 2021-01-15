Lillard produced 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 111-87 loss to the Pacers.

Lillard managed to put together a decent number, but Portland's backcourt was largely ineffective on Thursday. Indiana's stifling defense forced five turnovers from Lillard, and the team could not overcome a dreadful 36.8 percent field-goal percentage. Lillard and CJ McCollum remain a premier backcourt duo, and Lillsrd's line is sufficient evidence that he can still produce, even when nothing is going right.