Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Helps lead comeback victory in opener
Lillard tallied 28 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 128-119 win over the Lakers on Thursday.
Lillard led all scorers on the night and sunk a clutch 25-foot three-point jumper with 7:49 remaining in the contest to give the Blazers some breathing room at 104-101. Prior to that bucket, the Lakers had closed their deficit to a single point, but Lillard's field goal helped ensure they'd get no closer than five the rest of the way. The final line was a typical one for Lillard, who once again figures to spearhead Portland's attack in the new season alongside backcourt mate C.J. McCollum. He'll look to put together a successful encore against the Spurs on Saturday night.
