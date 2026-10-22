Lillard recorded 25 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-83 victory over the Suns.

In his first actual game action since being re-acquired by Portland last July, Lillard produced game highs in points and made three-pointers. He looked good alongside Ja Morant in the Blazers' new-look backcourt, and Lillard seemed fully recovered from the Achilles injury that cost him all of 2025-26. The 36-year-old guard had averaged at least 24.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 boards and 3.0 threes in six straight seasons prior to the injury, and he seems more than capable of returning to that level of production.