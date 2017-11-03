Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hits game winner in epic finish

Lillard totaled 32 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 14-14 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 victory over the Lakers.

Lillard hit the go-ahead three-pointer with just 0.7 seconds left on Thursday, to give Portland a tough victory. After having a potential game-winning shot blocked the night before, he was able to run out time before launching a 30-foot bomb to win the game. Lillard is sitting about where he ended last season, with a slight uptick in his steals numbers. If he can maintain some extra defensive energy, he will remain an elite option at the point-guard position.