Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hopeful to play Wednesday

Lillard didn't practice Tuesday due to a right knee injury and will be a game-time decision for Wednesday' game against the Lakers, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Lillard appeared to suffer a minor knee injury during Sunday's contest, although he managed to play through the issue. He rehabbed his knee for nearly four hours Monday and is optimistic about his chances of taking the court in Portland's upcoming tilt, although a final decision on his availability likely won't come until closer to tipoff.