Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hopeful to play Wednesday
Lillard didn't practice Tuesday due to a right knee injury and will be a game-time decision for Wednesday' game against the Lakers, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Lillard appeared to suffer a minor knee injury during Sunday's contest, although he managed to play through the issue. He rehabbed his knee for nearly four hours Monday and is optimistic about his chances of taking the court in Portland's upcoming tilt, although a final decision on his availability likely won't come until closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Shines as facilitator in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Records team-high 25 points Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles with shot in Tuesday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Subdued performance Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 30 in loss to Lakers•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in team-high 26 points in win•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...