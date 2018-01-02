Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hopes to return Tuesday
Lillard (hamstring) intends to return Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Including Monday against the Bulls, Lillard has missed the past five games with a strained right hamstring. Despite his optimism for a Tuesday return, the medical staff still has to give him final clearance before it becomes official.
