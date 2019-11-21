Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hoping to return Saturday
Lillard (back), who is out Thursday against the Bucks, said he's "hopeful" to play Saturday against the Cavaliers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Lillard is set to miss a second straight game due to back spasms, though it sounds like he could rejoin the starting lineup when the Trail Blazers take on Cleveland over the weekend. His status should clear up closer to the game; in the meantime, expect Portland to lean more heavily on C.J. McCollum in Lillard's absence Thursday.
