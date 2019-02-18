Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hot from deep in win
Lillard totaled 18 points (6-17 FG, 6-17 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Team LeBron's win over Team Giannis in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.
Lillard solely jacked up threes in the win, tying a game-high total with six (Klay Thompson, Paul George, Khris Middleton). Coming out of the All-Star break, Lillard will do his best to keep Portland climbing in the West as the Trail Blazers currently sit at the four-seed with a 34-23 record.
