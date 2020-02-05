Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hot streak comes to end

Lillard posted 21 points (8-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 127-99 loss to the Nuggets.

After clearing 30 points in eight straight games and averaging 45.1 points over that stretch, Lillard finally cooled off Tuesday, and the Blazers were blown out as a result. Given that this sort of outing represents Lillard's nightly floor, fantasy managers who had surged up the standings lately thanks to the point guard's heroics can't complain too much about the poor showing.