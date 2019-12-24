Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ice cold from perimeter
Lillard totaled 18 points (6-21 FG, 0-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to New Orleans.
Lillard missed both of his three-point attempts. He had scored at least 26 points in seven of his previous eight games, so this simply needs to be viewed as an outlier. He is putting up top-10 numbers this season, though the Trail Blazers are certainly not faring as well as he would have hoped. They are currently the eighth seed in the West, which should at least ensure Lillard is not going to be sitting games for load management purposes moving forward.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Stuffs stat line in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Seals win with three-point play•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 31 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 26 in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Nears triple-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Efficient from three in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.