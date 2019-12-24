Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ice cold from perimeter

Lillard totaled 18 points (6-21 FG, 0-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to New Orleans.

Lillard missed both of his three-point attempts. He had scored at least 26 points in seven of his previous eight games, so this simply needs to be viewed as an outlier. He is putting up top-10 numbers this season, though the Trail Blazers are certainly not faring as well as he would have hoped. They are currently the eighth seed in the West, which should at least ensure Lillard is not going to be sitting games for load management purposes moving forward.