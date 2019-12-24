Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ice cold from the perimeter

Lillard totaled 18 points (6-21 FG, 0-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to New Orleans.

Lillard missed all two of his three-point attempts, ending with just 18 points. He had scored at least 26 points in seven of his previous eight games and so this simply needs to be viewed as an outlier. He is putting up top-10 numbers this season, although the Trail Blazers are certainly not faring as well as he would have hoped. They are currently the eighth-seed in the West which should at least ensure Lillard is not going to be sitting any games moving forward.