Lillard ended with 11 points (2-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 133-116 loss to the Clippers.
It was a night to forget for Lillard who barely managed to surpass his season-low scoring total. Knowing what we do about Lillard and his ability to produce on a nightly basis, this simply has to be viewed as a blip on the radar. Those counting on him to carry their fantasy squad should be reasonably confident he will be able to turn things around sooner, rather than later.
