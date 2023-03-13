Lillard (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against New York.
Lillard was held out of Sunday's loss in New Orleans due to the inflamed right calf, and his status remains up in the air for Tuesday's clash. He'll likely be re-evaluated after the Trail Blazers' morning shootaround Tuesday before the team makes a call on his status ahead of the 10 p.m. ET tipoff. If Lillard can't play versus the Knicks, Anfernee Simons would likely shift over from shooting guard once again to run point.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Grabs probable label for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring again•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Triple-double in Detroit•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 41 in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 33 in loss•