Lillard (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against New York.

Lillard was held out of Sunday's loss in New Orleans due to the inflamed right calf, and his status remains up in the air for Tuesday's clash. He'll likely be re-evaluated after the Trail Blazers' morning shootaround Tuesday before the team makes a call on his status ahead of the 10 p.m. ET tipoff. If Lillard can't play versus the Knicks, Anfernee Simons would likely shift over from shooting guard once again to run point.