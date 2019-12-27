Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Impressive scoring performance

Lillard had 34 points (10-21 FG, 7-13 3PT, 7-8 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 loss at Utah.

Lillard went 0-for-10 from deep in the previous game, so it's refreshing to see him accurate from three-point range once again. However, Lillard has made just 32.9 percent of his threes in his last seven games -- as well as 42.8 percent from the field overall -- and he needs to find more consistency from the field to further boost his upside.