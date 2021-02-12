Lillard logged 30 points (6-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 14-15 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals Thursday in a 118-114 home win over the Sixers.

Lillard's 19 first-quarter points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT) were largely overshadowed by his failures to both escape double teams and sink shots outside the paint. His performance was still good but not as efficient as it could have been. This has been a recurring theme for Lillard, who is averaging 31.8 points but shooting 39.5 percent across his past four games.