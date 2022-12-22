Lillard had 16 points (6-19 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 101-98 loss to the Thunder.

Lillard played through a wrist injury during Wednesday's matchup and was effective at racking up assists and steals, but he struggled to find his shooting stroke, especially from beyond the arc. He failed to top 20 points for the first time since returning to action in early December. Over his nine appearances since being declared fully healthy, Lillard has averaged 29.4 points, 7.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 34.2 minutes per game.