Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Inefficient night Tuesday

Lillard finished with 19 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six assists, and four rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 loss to Golden State.

The Warriors did an excellent job containing Lillard throughout Tuesday's Game 1, limiting him to 19 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Lillard is going to have to be much better than this if the Trail Blazers hope to make this a competitive series. Despite having five players in double-figures, as opposed to the Warriors who had just three, it was the Trail Blazers who still fell 22 points short in the end. The defense was non-existent at times and unless Lillard can find his rhythm, the NBA Finals certainly seem a long way off at this stage.

