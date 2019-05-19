Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Inefficient shooting once again
Lillard totaled 19 points (5-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 40 minutes in the Trail Blazers' loss to the Warriors on Saturday.
In a must-win Game 3, Lillard came up small, scoring just 19 points and going 5-18 from the floor. His final stat line was certainly serviceable from a fantasy perspective, but his inefficiency and low scoring total were contributing factors to another loss. With Game 4 on Monday and the series virtually out of reach, Lillard will be playing primarily for pride in front of his home crowd where he's likely to bounce back.
