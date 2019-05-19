Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Inefficient shooting once again

Lillard totaled 19 points (5-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 40 minutes in the Trail Blazers' loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

In a must-win Game 3, Lillard came up small, scoring just 19 points and going 5-18 from the floor. His final stat line was certainly serviceable from a fantasy perspective, but his inefficiency and low scoring total were contributing factors to another loss. With Game 4 on Monday and the series virtually out of reach, Lillard will be playing primarily for pride in front of his home crowd where he's likely to bounce back.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...