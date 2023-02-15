Lillard notched 39 points (14-30 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 126-101 loss to the Wizards.

Despite another excellent performance from Lillard, the short-handed Trail Blazers couldn't generate enough firepower elsewhere. The team also lost Anfernee Simons (leg) in the third quarter, which will be a huge blow to the backcourt if the injury is serious. We should expect more explosive games from Lillard, and hopefully he'll have a healthier supporting cast after the All-Star break.