Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Keeps rolling in loss

Lillard scored 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight assists and two rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

That's now five straight games with at least 20 points and at least three three-pointers for the point guard, who continues to form a dominant backcourt partnership with C.J. McCollum. Lillard is averaging more than 25 points a night for the fourth straight season, and he'll need to stay sharp down the stretch if the Blazers are going to host a first-round playoff series.