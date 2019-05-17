Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Key gaffe in closing seconds

Lillard posted 23 points (6-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 43 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 114-111 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday.

Lillard paced the Blazers in scoring and assists, and his stellar performance from behind the arc was integral to Portland being in position for an upset victory in the closing seconds. However, Lillard ultimately committed the biggest error of the contest when he had the ball stolen from him by Andre Iguodala on the final possession. Lillard has struggled overall with his shot over the first two games of the series, however, as he's drained just 35.4 percent of his 28 attempts across that pair of contests. He'll look to up his efficiency in Game 3 on Saturday night.