Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Late scratch Sunday
Lillard has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs due to a right calf strain, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
The calf strain injury first popped up prior to Friday's game against the Hawks, but Lillard was considered probable and ended up playing. Now, it looks like the injury could be a tad more serious than originally anticipated, and the Blazers will hold out their star point guard Sunday night. In Lillard's absence, look for Shabazz Napier to enter the starting lineup and see a big bump in minutes. Lillard's next chance to return will be Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
