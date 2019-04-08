Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads all scorers in win

Lillard posted 30 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 115-108 win over the Nuggets on Sunday.

Lillard's scoring total paced all scorers and served as a nice bounce-back performance after a 3-for-14 effort Friday against this same Denver squad. The 28-year-old All-Star has shot just 38.2 percent overall through four April outings, but he did set a new franchise record for made threes in a season (229) with his first three-pointer of the contest and hit the 1,500 milestone in that category for his career with his second of five treys on the night.