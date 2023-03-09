Lillard produced 27 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-93 loss to the Celtics.

Lillard continues to dominate the points category, scoring a team-high 27 on Wednesday night, but fantasy managers have also greatly benefitted from his free throw volume this season. The superstar guard is averaging 9.4 free-throw attempts per game, a career-high, while knocking down 91.8 percent of them. That's good for best in the league for anyone attempting at least eight per contest.