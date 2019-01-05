Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring with 23 points
Lillard produced 23 points (7-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 111-109 loss to the Thunder.
Lillard's 3-point shot didn't cooperate on Friday, and unfortunately, he didn't fill out the stat line enough to compensate, so Lillard's night was just adequate when you compare it to his usual totals. Lillard did have a good night from the free-throw line, and his seasonal average of 89.4 percent is good enough for 11th place in the league.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 25 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Erupts for 40 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sinks game-winner in OT•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 20 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Explodes for team-high scoring haul•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Spearheads low-scoring win•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...