Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring with 23 points

Lillard produced 23 points (7-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 111-109 loss to the Thunder.

Lillard's 3-point shot didn't cooperate on Friday, and unfortunately, he didn't fill out the stat line enough to compensate, so Lillard's night was just adequate when you compare it to his usual totals. Lillard did have a good night from the free-throw line, and his seasonal average of 89.4 percent is good enough for 11th place in the league.