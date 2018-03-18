Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring with 24 points

Lillard posted 24 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 100-87 win over the Pistons.

Lillard helped Portland to its 12th straight win despite a less-than-average shooting night from the All-Star, as he only shot 31.6 percent from the floor and 30 percent of his 10 attempts from long range. Had Lillard not been cold, Portland's win would have been even more lopsided.He still remains Portland's primary offensive threat as they'll try to make it 13 straight in a back-to-back game against the Clippers.