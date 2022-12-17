Lillard ended Friday's 130-110 loss to Dallas with 24 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), one rebound and three assists across 24 minutes.

Lillard's 24 points led the team, scoring 21 of those points in the first half. He didn't produce much else, other than sinking three shots from beyond the arc and going 9-for-10 from the charity stripe, before sitting the entire fourth quarter in the blowout loss. The veteran guard is still averaging a solid 28.5 points and 6.9 assists in 17 games this season.