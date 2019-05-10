Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team into Game 7
Lillard provided 32 points (11-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 119-108 win over the Nuggets in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Thursday.
Lillard and backcourt mate C.J. McCollum unsurprisingly spearheaded the critical win, with the former pouring in 17 of his 32 points in a pivotal third quarter. It was a highly timely resurgence for Lillard, who'd gone 18-for-43 from the floor over the prior two games, including 4-for-16 from three-point range. With a hostile crowd awaiting them at Pepsi Center in Denver for Sunday's Game 7, the Blazers will need Lillard to be in similar form to Thursday to have a chance at advancing into the conference finals.
