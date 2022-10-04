Lillard posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, three rebounds and a steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 102-97 exhibition loss to the Clippers.

Lillard looked great despite the loss, especially considering that he hasn't played a full game since New Year's Eve of 2021. Lillard will enter the season without longtime backcourt companion CJ McCollum, who departed for New Orleans during his absence. Anfernee Simons now holds that role, so it will be interesting to see how well the two will fare together as the season moves forward.